Quinn: Illinois has largest soybean harvest in US - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CHICAGO (AP) - Statistics show Illinois is the country's largest producer of soybeans.

Gov. Pat Quinn put out a news release Sunday honoring Illinois farmers. He cites the National Agricultural Statistics Service, which says Illinois harvested 462 million bushels of soybeans last fall. That's 51 million more bushels than anywhere else in the U.S.

The governor says the figures show that Illinois has a resilient agriculture community, especially after the drought of 2012.

State Agriculture Director Bob Flider attributes the results to improved weather and good management practices.

Quinn says Illinois had a good corn crop too. Farmers in the state harvested 2.1 billion bushels - the third-largest in state history.

