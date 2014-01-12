Names of suspects released after break in, police chase in New M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Names of suspects released after break in, police chase in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

Three people are in custody in connection to a break in and police chase early Sunday morning in New Madrid.

According New Madrid Chief of Police Dave Simmons, the call came in around 3 a.m. for a break in at Davis Pharmacy.

An officer was on the scene within minutes and saw the car driving away.

Officers chased the car on Interstate 55 near the Pemiscot and New Madrid county lines.

The chase ended at the Pilot Truck Stop in Marston.

Cynthia Nelson lives across the street from the pharmacy. She says her dogs woke her up barking. That's when she looked out her window to see the store being robbed. 

“[We] looked outside and we saw that they were breaking in," Nelson said. "They’d broken the glass out of the doors and called 911 and told them that they were breaking into the drug store.”

Nelson says the suspects left the store before police arrived on scene. 

“We watched them throw the bag in the car and they went toward SEMO Drive to Waters Street and Davis Street and that’s when I saw the police lights," Nelson said.

She says she was glad the dogs woke them up so she could help the owners of the business by calling police. 

"They're just really good people and you want to treat people the way you want them to treat you," Nelson said. 

Billy Biggs, Jr., Keith Warren and Marion Warren are all charged with burglary in connection to the incident.

The three men are also charged with stealing a controlled substance.

They're being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Biggs is also wanted out of Pemiscot County for burglary and theft of a controlled substance.

Simmons said there was a similar break in about six months ago at a pharmacy and it's believed the two incidents could be related.

It's also believed this incident could be related to other break ins at pharmacies in other states.

Those in custody are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

