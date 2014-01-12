Warming weather poses flood, other hazards

CHICAGO (AP) - State officials warn that changing weather is changing the potential hazards for residents across Illinois.

Only days ago, artic cold posed the greater threat. But now, warmer weather is melting ice and snow. And that's raising the threat of flooding.

And in places where temperatures are hovering just above freezing and then dipping below freezing at night, wet roads surfaces can quickly turn to ice.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Tollway are deploying extra maintenance crews to help clear storm drains so water can clear off roadways.

In a written statement, Gov. Pat Quinn warned people to pay attention and beware of slick or flooded roads and sidewalks.

