SEMO basketball team collects first OVC win

The Southeast Missouri State basketball team won it's first Ohio Valley Conference game of the season Saturday beating Tennessee State 102-94 at the Show Me Center.
The Redhawks were led in scoring by Tyler Stone with 27 points and Jarekious Bradley with 23. Lucas Nutt dished out 10 assists for Southeast.
With the win the Redhawks improve to 9-8 overall and 1-3 in the OVC.

