Driver injured, cited for improper lane usage in Wayne County

A man was injured and also cited for improper lane usage in Wayne County after a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, Donald R. Hoffman, 67 of Evansville, Indiana, was driving a Freightliner Sprinter Van east on Interstate 64 near mile marker 103 around 3:30 when he left the road and hit a tree.

Hoffman said he bent over to pick up something he had dropped right before he left the road.

He was taken to Fairfield Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Hoffman's vehicle had major damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Hoffman was cited for improper lane usage.



