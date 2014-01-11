Murphysboro man facing unlawful restraint charge

A Murphysboro man is facing an unlawful restraint charge after an incident Friday night.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, a female called 911 just before 10:30 saying she was being held against her will in an apartment at 300 N 7th Street in Murphysboro.

After gaining entry into the apartment, officers found the female and took Reid Michael Fantas, 23, into custody.

The female was not physically harmed and was able to find shelter elsewhere.

Fantas was charged with unlawful restraint and taken to the Jackson County Jail.



