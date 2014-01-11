Man facing multiple charges after found passed out in vehicle

A Murphysboro man is facing multiple charges after he was found passed out in his car in Murphysboro Friday night.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, a call came in just before 7:30 for a car that had been stalled for nearly 30 minutes at the intersection of S 20th and Walnut streets.

The driver, Daniel Allen Spencer, 32 of Murphysboro, was found passed out in the vehicle.

After an investigation, Spencer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs as well as possession of over 30 grams of cannabis.

Spencer was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



