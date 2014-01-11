2 arrested in connection to multiple Elkville burglaries

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to more than a dozen burglaries in Elkville early Friday morning.

According to the police department, reports for auto burglaries, criminal damage to property and one residential burglary came in just before 1 a.m.



After the investigation into the reports, 23-year-old Matthew J. Kelley and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Elkville, were charged with one count of residential burglary, 14 counts of auto burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Kelley was taken to the Jackson County Jail and the juvenile was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police were able to recover nearly all the stolen property and after the case goes to trial, the property will be returned to the rightful owners.

The investigation is ongoing.

