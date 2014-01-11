Hopkinsville man facing multiple drug charges

A Hopkinsville man is now facing multiple drug charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, just before 4 p.m. Friday a trooper noticed a man, Michael E. Brewer, acting suspiciously at Huck's on Layfatte Road at the Eagle Way Bypass.

The trooper checked Brewer's identification and found a probation violation warrant on him.

Brewer was taken to the Christian County Jail where 19 small packets of methamphetamine were found.

He was then charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 19 counts of promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.



