Man narrowly escapes fire that destroys Bollinger County home

A man was able to narrowly escape a fire that destroyed his home Friday morning in Bollinger County.



According to North Bollinger County Fire Chief Shane Welker, crews were called to the scene on Highway 51 north of Patton around 4 a.m.

Welker says the fire started around a wood stove and spread from there.

There were seven family members in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely due to a passerby approaching the home and honking his horn, which woke up Skip Anders inside the home.

"After I heard the horn, I opened my bedroom door and saw the house was on fire," Skip Anders said.

He escaped by busting through a wall and jumping down a story and landing on the entertainment center in the living room, narrowly escaping with burns and injuries to his head, body, and hand.

Buddy Angers, who lived in the home, was not there at the time of the fire but says the family lost everything including Christmas gifts, clothes, and even an urn containing the ashes of a relative.

They are currently staying in a hotel and looking for another place to rent and get back on their feet.

Perryville, Biehle and Marble Hill fire departments also responded to help fight the blaze.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

