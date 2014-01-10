Driver injured after semi overturns on I-64

A Nashville man was injured when the semi he was driving overturned on Interstate 64 Friday, January 10 at 5:52 p.m.



According to Illinois State Police, Myrus R. Smith, 23, was driving a 2011 Freightliner truck tractor east on I-64 near mile post 73 in Jefferson County when he said he missed his turn to go onto I-57 South and tried to take the I-57 North ramp at the last minute.

Police say this caused the truck tractor-semi combination to overturn.

It came to a rest on the passenger side, blocking the ramp from I-64 Eastbound to I-57 Northbound.

Smith was taken to a Mount Vernon hospital by ambulance. He was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed.



Police say the ramp from I-64 to I-57 northbound will stay closed for an extended period of time while crews work to upright the truck tractor.

