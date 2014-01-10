One-stop-shop for brides-to-be

Brides-to-be will have a chance to shop for everything that is wedding this Sunday at the Marion Pavilion.

It's the Ever After Bridal Show, the largest bridal expo in southern Illinois.

River Radio Event Coordinator, Anna Marie Cook, said she expects more than 1,100 brides-to-be to come in and check out the more than 70 vendors.

According to Cook, the event doesn't only help the lucky couple, but also local business.

"A lot of people do get booked up from this show," she said. "We're bringing so many brides in at once for them to see, 'Hey, I like this limo service! Hey, I like this DJ. This is what I want. This is the price I want,' and we brought that to them."

The event is set for Sunday, January 12 from noon until 5 p.m. If you register before the show, you're name goes in a drawing for $1,000. There is a $5 fee to get in.

