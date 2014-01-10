Massac County in need of grant money

Illinois learned Thursday that FEMA denied its request for aid to local governments.

The damage in nine Illinois counties from those November tornados isn't severe enough to warrant federal help according to federal investigators.

Which means small communities like Brookport will have to make up the difference.

It isn't hard to see that there is still a lot of work to be done in Brookport.

No matter where you turn piles of debris rubble and damaged homes line the streets.

"Obviously you can't budget for something you don't know is going to happen," said Joe Miller, Director of Emergency Services and Disaster Agency. He says the money would have helped to clean up that debris.

"It is just something that you deal with and there is always a chance that it is going to turn out that way," said Miller.

The Massac County Sheriff's department is another one of those departments dealing with it as best they can.

"The total was about $10,000," said Ted Holder, the Massac County Sheriff.

Holder says deputies worked overtime in the days after the tornado hit.

"If we have one disaster a year, or one disaster a day we are going to respond no matter what," Holder said.

Luckily the department stayed under budget.

But he says the county isn't out the red just yet.

"When you start having two or three things a year, that's when you start getting in to a bind," said Holder.

Leaving the rest of the cost for the county to pay.

"Of course we would like to have the federal help, but we will explore other avenues," he added.

The county is looking into applying for more state aid and grants.

Governor Quinn has already announced that he will appeal FEMA'S decision.

