AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old boy

The Anderson Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction that occurred on January 2.

Mitchell Farris, a 6 month old white male was abducted. He was last seen at 10 Riverview Drive, Apt. 2 in Anderson, Mo. and is believed to be in danger.



The suspects are Preston Wayne Farris, 34, a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches and 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anastasia Lynn McDaniel, 30, a white female that is 5 feet, 8 inches and 172 pounds with blue eyes and unknown hair color.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red 2004 Ford Freestar with a Missouri license plate UH7D2R.

Anyone who has seen the victim, suspects or vehicle, or anyone with information, should immediately call 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency. You can also call the Anderson Police Department at 417-845-2681.

