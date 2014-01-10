Miner police arrest 5 in separate investigations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Miner police arrest 5 in separate investigations

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Tyler Hardin (Source: Miner Police Department) Tyler Hardin (Source: Miner Police Department)
Jessica Frazier (Source: Miner Police Department) Jessica Frazier (Source: Miner Police Department)
Tony Poyner (Source: Miner Police Department) Tony Poyner (Source: Miner Police Department)
Richard Freeze (Source: Miner Police Department) Richard Freeze (Source: Miner Police Department)
Cynthia Freeze (Source: Miner Police Department) Cynthia Freeze (Source: Miner Police Department)
MINER, MO (KFVS) -

Five people have been arrested after separate investigations by the Miner Police Department.

On January 9, around 10:56 a.m., officers were called to a room at Motel 6 on Interstate Drive in Miner in reference to a property damage incident. While investigating the complaint, there were several items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and an amount of metamphetamine found inside the room.

One suspect, Tyler Hardin, was found to be in possession of meth as well. The suspects were arrested and formally charged through the Scott County Court as follows:

Tyler R. Hardin from Dexter, Mo. was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Jessica D. Frazier, also from Dexter, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Police say later on Jan. 9 at about 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a separate incident at the same Motel 6. They went to a different room to serve an arrest warrant. While there, officers found three people that had active warrants. They were identified as:

Tony Poyner of Sikeston, Mo. was wanted for:

  • Warrant for passing bad checks, x9 through Mississippi County, Mo. Bond was set at $785.99 cash only.
  • Warrant for theft and stealing through New Madrid County. Bond was set at $500 cash only.
  • Warrant for passing bad checks in Cape Girardeau County. Bond was $1,250 cash only.

Richard Freeze of Holly Springs, Mo. was wanted on a warrant for false pretense (fraud) out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

Cynthia Freeze, also from Holly Springs, was wanted on a warrant for false pretense (fraud) out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

According to police, when those three suspects were arrested, Poyner was found to be in possession of meth. He was formally charged in Scott County Court on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly