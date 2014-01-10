Miner police arrest 5 in separate investigations

Five people have been arrested after separate investigations by the Miner Police Department.

On January 9, around 10:56 a.m., officers were called to a room at Motel 6 on Interstate Drive in Miner in reference to a property damage incident. While investigating the complaint, there were several items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and an amount of metamphetamine found inside the room.

One suspect, Tyler Hardin, was found to be in possession of meth as well. The suspects were arrested and formally charged through the Scott County Court as follows:

Tyler R. Hardin from Dexter, Mo. was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Jessica D. Frazier, also from Dexter, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Police say later on Jan. 9 at about 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a separate incident at the same Motel 6. They went to a different room to serve an arrest warrant. While there, officers found three people that had active warrants. They were identified as:

Tony Poyner of Sikeston, Mo. was wanted for:

Warrant for passing bad checks, x9 through Mississippi County, Mo. Bond was set at $785.99 cash only.

Warrant for theft and stealing through New Madrid County. Bond was set at $500 cash only.

Warrant for passing bad checks in Cape Girardeau County. Bond was $1,250 cash only.

Richard Freeze of Holly Springs, Mo. was wanted on a warrant for false pretense (fraud) out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

Cynthia Freeze, also from Holly Springs, was wanted on a warrant for false pretense (fraud) out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

According to police, when those three suspects were arrested, Poyner was found to be in possession of meth. He was formally charged in Scott County Court on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

