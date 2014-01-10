Woman pleads guilty in connection to pit bull attack

A woman from Bush, Illinois has pleaded guilty to charges related to letting her pit bull mix breeds run loose, and in turn they attacked a 5-year-old.

Asst. Prosecuting Attorney Jimmy Dean says 45-year-old Tanya Holland pleaded guilty to reckless conduct in Williamson County.

Holland's dogs attacked a 5 year old playing in a park. The child's mom and a village employee were able to get the dogs off the boy.

The dogs were later killed.

Investigators say Holland once got a ticket from animal control for not keeping her dogs on a leash.

Copyright 2014

. All rights reserved.