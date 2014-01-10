Target data breach - Public Works employees face charges - FEMA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Target data breach - Public Works employees face charges - FEMA help denial

Four employees are accused of recycling street signs. Four employees are accused of recycling street signs.
Counties in Illinois have been denied FEMA help. Counties in Illinois have been denied FEMA help.

Target says millions of more customers have been affected by a company wide data breach. Tonight at 5:00, we'll tell you what you can do if you are affected.

A Buckner man is facing sex abuse and other charges involving a 13 year old out of Franklin County.

According to the sheriff's office, a Chaffee man is accused of selling prescription narcotics out of his home.

Four Cape Girardeau public works employees face charges after being accused of recycling city signs. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 5:00.

There was a meeting in Poplar Bluff today to allow or deny plans for a halfway house for the area.

Police have released new information regarding a Perry County murder suicide.

Police say a man got lightheaded and crashed into a bank in Paducah on Friday morning.

The SEMO Red Cross & Hope International of Bernie donated water after pipes burst in Stoddard County.

In a letter to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, FEMA has announced they have denied a request for benefits from the tornado outbreak in November.

Todd Tumminia has an update after an SUV crashed into a daycare on Main Street in Portageville Thursday afternoon.

In case you missed it: Patty Bateman of Murphysboro shares a thrifty, low-fat recipe for hot chocolate in this week's Heartland Cooks.

Tonight is the season premiere of 'Heartland Hoops'! Todd Richards will be scores and highlights from your favorite high school teams on Heartland Sports.

