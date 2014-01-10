Buckner man facing sex abuse charge involving teen

A Buckner man is facing sex abuse and other charges out of Franklin County.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, 27-year-old Jordan A. Kent was taken to the Franklin County Jail on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The charges stem from an investigation that began with a runaway 13 year old, according to the sheriff. Kent was taken into custody on January 8.

Jones say s the investigation is continuing and further charges are possible pending review by the state's attorney's office.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.