Chaffee man accused of selling pills out of his home

A Chaffee man is accused of selling prescription narcotics out of his home.

Randy Eugene Davis, 55, of Wright Street in Chaffee has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says investigators received information that Davis was selling prescription narcotics out of his home.

Walter says that Davis sold medications containing, Hydromorphone, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone.

Davis was booked into the Scott County Jail. Bond was set by the court at $50,000.00 cash or surety.

