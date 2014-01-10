Pink Up: January Newsletter

Good morning to you! It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

With the new year, many people make resolutions to get in shape. This month's Pink Up story is about a study on running and walking exercises and breast size and the correlation to breast cancer mortality.



Watch The Breakfast Show to see the story.

Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.