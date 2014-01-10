Man crashes vehicle into Banterra Bank in Paducah

Paducah police say a man fainted and crashed into Banterra Bank in Paducah on Friday morning.



Police say man was in his Chevy Traverse in the parking lot of Steak Out next door to Banterra Bank on Parisa Street when he fainted.



When he regained consciousness, he realized his vehicle had hit the drive-through island at the bank.



He received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.



A vacuum tube, a computer, and a structural support beam were damaged.



The location is the Paducah East Branch on Parisa Street.



