Perry Co. sheriff says woman was shooter in murder-suicide

There are new details out of Perry County Missouri where a couple was found shot to death in June 2013 in a murder-suicide.Sheriff Gary Schaaf says Jamie Cole was the shooter.He says the two shooting victims from the incident on Highway E identified as 36-year-old Shawn Galeski and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jamie Cole.Shaaf says that Cole shot and killed Galeski, and then shot and killed herself. The sheriff also says both died from a single gunshot wound to the head.The sheriff did not give a motive for the shooting.Shaaf says the shooting took place in a locked upstairs room of a home.