Mo. State Hwy. Patrol road condition report 1/9

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E has released a road condition report for Thursday evening, January 9.

As of 9 p.m., light rain/mist is falling over the majority of the Troop E area. Roadways are freezing in Iron, Madison, Wayne, Butler and Ripley Counties. Troop E officers are working several crashes due to ice covered roadways in Iron, Madison and Butler Counties.

Iron County - All primary and secondary roadways ice covered

Madison County - All secondary roadways ice covered. U.S. 67 wet with localized freezing on bridges

Wayne County - All secondary roadways ice covered. U.S. 67 ice covered. U.S. 60 ice covered

Cape Girardeau County - Secondary roadways becoming ice covered. U.S. 61 wet with localized icing on bridges. I-55 wet

The Carter County Sheriff's Department also said they are working some crashes due to slick conditions. A couple of semis have slid off of the road. No injuries were reported.

