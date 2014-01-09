U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland reopened to traffic

The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County has reopened after a towboat hit it Thursday evening.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, their inspector completed a check of the bridge structure and no structural damage was found.

The Coast Guard had received a report that the Motor Vessel Larry Tilley hit the right descending pier of the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge with 14 loaded rock barges in tow.

Afterwards, the towboat was reported in control of all barges and standing by near the bridge.

KYTC said the U.S. Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at U.S. 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348. The 1, 817 foot through truss structure was opened to traffic in 1931. About 5,500 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.

