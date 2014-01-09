The Dorena-Hickman Ferry back open Monday after ice on the Mississippi River forced it to close.

The ferry had been closed since the last run on Thursday afternoon due to ice floating down the Mississippi River.



Captain Ed Floyd reports the ice dissipated over the weekend, allowing the ferry to resume service on the regular winter schedule.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Missouri and Kentucky enjoy the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com. Drivers can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210.

