Police: FNB Bank robbery suspect on the run

Paducah police asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they say robbed FNB Bank on 630 Jefferson St., Thursday afternoon.

Employees told police the woman came into the bank about 1:45 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Police say the woman claimed to have a gun. The employee gave the woman an unnamed amount of cash and the woman left the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a white female in her late 40s to early 50s, medium to heavy build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black gloves

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.





