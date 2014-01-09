Several boil water orders in effect in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Several boil water orders in effect in the Heartland

Christy Hendricks
Bottled water is being handed out at Richland High School cafeteria starting at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday. Bottled water is being handed out at Richland High School cafeteria starting at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.
The Public Water District #3 in Stoddard County said Thursday the district is out of water.

They say they will be setting up a distribution point to give out bottled water. It will be at Richland High School cafeteria starting at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Cross and Hope International of Bernie donated the bottled water.

Busted pipes led to the water system not being able to keep the tanks full. A contractor working on the system says he hopes to have everything back up and running by Saturday at the latest.

The Richland R1 School District has been out of school for two additional days because of the water issue.

A boil water order is also in effect for Morehouse.

The communities impacted include:
  • Circle City
  • Grayridge
  • Penermon
Those communities are also under a boil water order.

Customers of Public Water Supply & Sewage District #4 of Wayne and Butler counties (Wappapello) are under a boil water order.

This is due to a 8" water main break. All the of customers living south of the Wappapello Volunteer Fire Department will be under a precautionary boil water order until further notice.

Some customers may experience a water outage overnight Friday.


The entire city of Golconda is under a boil water order.


The boil water order for Scott City has been lifted, according to the city.

Main Street in Scott City had been closed due to a water main break.

According to Scott City Administrator Ron Eskew, someone ran over a valve which caused the main to break.

Eskew says weather was not a factor in the break.

Crews worked overnight to fix the issue.



Residents of Campbell Hill, Illinois will have to boil their water until at least Monday, January 13.

The town was without water for about an hour Thursday morning while workers scrambled to fix the line.

According to Water Operator Bob Chapman, a line from the water tower to the pump house froze.

Chapman says the pipe is temporarily fixed, but residents will have to boil water until lab results are cleared.


According to city hall, Morehouse, Missouri water customers are under a boil water and conserve water advisory.

Several water lines in town broke and water is being used faster than they can replace it.

Water is expected to be back at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Residents are asked to conserve and boil water.


The Ripley County Water District #2 issued a boil water alert on Thursday, January 9.

The alert is for all customers on 160 East to Ringo Ford. It is until further notice.

The City of Naylor is under a precautionary boil water order starting Thursday, January 9, due to loss of pressure.

The city said:
  • You must boil water for five minutes before drinking or using to cook with
  • It is safe to wash clothes and dishes, just don't add any bleach
  • It is safe to take baths and showers
The boil order is in effect until further notice.


