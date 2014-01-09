Heartland Cooks 1/10/14 - Patty's Low-fat Hot Chocolate

This week's Heartland Cook: Patty Bateman of Murphysboro, IL
This has been the coldest week in decades for the Heartland which puts us in the mood for a nice cup of hot cocoa. This week's Heartland Cook, Patty Bateman of Murphysboro shares a thrifty, low-fat recipe for hot chocolate so you can enjoy cup after cup of the sweet warmth without packing on the pounds. Ingredients:
96 oz. (12 cups) Non-fat dry milk
1 1/4 cup Splenda sweetener
1 cup Fat-free powdered creamer
1 cup Cocoa powderDirections:
Measure out cocoa powder, Splenda and fat-fat creamer. Pour one-fourth of the dry milk and a portion of the cocoa, splenda and creamer into a container with a lid. Close the lid and shake contents until well mixed. Repeat until all dry milk and cocoa contents are combined.
To make hot cocoa: Add 1/4 cup hot chocolate mix to 1 cup hot water. Mix and enjoy!Patty's tip: This recipe is just a jumping off point. For best results - make it your own! Add more cocoa powder if you prefer, or additional splenda. You may even want to experiment with fat-free French Vanilla creamer instead of standard powdered creamer for extra flavor.
