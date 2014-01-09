SIU presidential search advisory committee reviewing candidate a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU presidential search advisory committee reviewing candidate applications

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The SIU Presidential Search Advisory Committee met Thursday, January 9 at SIU Edwardsville to continue discussing candidate applications.

Previously, the PSAC held community meetings at the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses in November and December where all faculty, staff and students were invited to participate and share their opinion on the qualities most desired in the new president.

In addition, in the weeks leading up to those meetings, the university community was given the opportunity to share their views through an online survey sponsored by the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Donna Manering, Chair of the PSAC, said she continues to be impressed with the PSAC members and their dedication in selecting the most highly qualified candidates.

"The PSAC members have used the last few weeks to review candidates for the position," Manering said. "They have analyzed each candidate based on the information received from the survey distributed to faculty, staff and students; open forums held at the SIUE and the SIUC campuses; a list of qualifications from the chancellors at SIUC and SIUE and qualifications identified by the SIU Board of Trustees. The next step in the process is for the PSAC to recommend candidates to the Board of Trustees for their review."

Although a suggested deadline of December 15, 2013 was established for potential candidates to submit their applications, the PSAC and the SIU Board of Trustees will continue to accept applications until the position is filled. The SIU Board of Trustees anticipates naming a final candidate for the position of SIU President in April 2014.

Information about the Presidential search can be found on the SIU website, by clicking here. The Board of Trustees strongly encourages anyone with the names of qualified candidates for President to submit them to:

R. William Funk & Associates
100 Highland Park Village, Suite 200
Dallas, Texas 75230

You can also send them by email: krisha.creal@rwilliamfunk.com.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly