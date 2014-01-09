SIU presidential search advisory committee reviewing candidate applications

The SIU Presidential Search Advisory Committee met Thursday, January 9 at SIU Edwardsville to continue discussing candidate applications.

Previously, the PSAC held community meetings at the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses in November and December where all faculty, staff and students were invited to participate and share their opinion on the qualities most desired in the new president.

In addition, in the weeks leading up to those meetings, the university community was given the opportunity to share their views through an online survey sponsored by the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Donna Manering, Chair of the PSAC, said she continues to be impressed with the PSAC members and their dedication in selecting the most highly qualified candidates.

"The PSAC members have used the last few weeks to review candidates for the position," Manering said. "They have analyzed each candidate based on the information received from the survey distributed to faculty, staff and students; open forums held at the SIUE and the SIUC campuses; a list of qualifications from the chancellors at SIUC and SIUE and qualifications identified by the SIU Board of Trustees. The next step in the process is for the PSAC to recommend candidates to the Board of Trustees for their review."

Although a suggested deadline of December 15, 2013 was established for potential candidates to submit their applications, the PSAC and the SIU Board of Trustees will continue to accept applications until the position is filled. The SIU Board of Trustees anticipates naming a final candidate for the position of SIU President in April 2014.

Information about the Presidential search can be found on the SIU website, by clicking here. The Board of Trustees strongly encourages anyone with the names of qualified candidates for President to submit them to:

R. William Funk & Associates

100 Highland Park Village, Suite 200

Dallas, Texas 75230

You can also send them by email: krisha.creal@rwilliamfunk.com.

