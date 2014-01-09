Public Water Dist. #3 out of water, distributing bottled water

The Public Water District #3 in Stoddard County said Thursday the district is out of water.

They say they will be setting up a distribution point to give out bottled water. It will be at Richland High School cafeteria starting at 4:30 p.m.

Busted pipes lead to the water system not being able to keep the tanks full.

The communities impacted include:

Circle City

Grayridge

Pernermon

