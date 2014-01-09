City of Naylor issues boil water order

The City of Naylor is under a precautionary boil water order starting Thursday, January 9, due to loss of pressure.

The city said:

You must boil water for five minutes before drinking or using to cook with

It is safe to wash clothes and dishes, just don't add any bleach

It is safe to take baths and showers

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

