FEMA denies benefits after IL tornado

In a letter to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, FEMA has announced they have denied a request for benefits from the tornado outbreak in November.

Joseph L. Nimmich, Associate Administrator for FEMAs Office of Response and Recovery said in a letter that assistance for the Illinois counties of Champaign, Douglas, Grundy, Massac, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, Wayne and Woodford has been denied.

Nimmich says based information received, "the damage to the infrastructure from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to warrant implementation of the public assistance program."

Gov. Pat Quinn says the state will appeal the decision.

“While we appreciate FEMA’s partnership in helping individuals and businesses recover, I’m disappointed in this decision,” Governor Quinn said. “My Administration will immediately work to develop a strong appeal that demonstrates how much this assistance is needed. The state of Illinois will continue doing everything necessary to help our hardest hit communities rebuild and recover from these historic tornadoes.”

