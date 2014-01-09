3 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Portageville daycare

An SUV crashed into a daycare on Main Street in Portageville Thursday afternoon.



Two children were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after glass was found on them, according to Portageville Chief of Police Ronnie Adams. They have since been released from the hospital.



Adams says the driver was going west on Main Street when the SUV went onto the sidewalk, hit a few vehicles, hit a brick wall and then went into the Sugar and Spice Daycare.



The front of the building had lots of damage. Other vehicles and buildings nearby also had damage.



The driver was taken to the hospital. He was still in the hospital Friday afternoon. No word on the driver's condition.



There were 10 kids and three workers in the daycare.



The workers evacuated the children out of the back of the daycare. They took them to a dentist office next door and used it as a triage area to assess the children. That's when they noticed glass on two of the children. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Main Street is back open.



