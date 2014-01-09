Mo. Dept. of Corrections being audited

Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich says that his office has started an audit of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

By law, the state give the auditor the authority to audit state agencies.

Anyone who would like to provide information during the audit process of the Missouri Department of Corrections are encouraged to contact the State Auditor's office at 800-347-8597 or by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov

