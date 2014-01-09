Crews on scene of fire in Boaz

(Source: HillTop Bar and Grill at The Bottoms Facebook page)

Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Boaz at the McCracken County Line.

According to the Lone Oak Fire Department, the fire is at the HillTop Bar and Grill on Old Highway 45.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

No one was injured.

Fire crews tell us the bar is a total loss.



