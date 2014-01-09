State fire marshal investigating early morning house fire in Campbell

Crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Campbell.

According to Officer William Hill with Campbell Police Department, the call came in around 12:20 a.m. for a fire at 610 John Street.

Campbell Fire Department was on the scene until just after 3 a.m.

The state fire marshal assisting with the fire investigation.

No one was home when the fire started, and there were no injuries.

The home is considered a total loss.

