Mother and son survive house fire

A mother and her son are grateful to be alive after being pulled from their burning home on Tuesday evening.



Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a neighbor stepped outside her home and saw the smoke billowing from the home of Tiffany Daniel.



She quickly called 911. The Murphysboro Fire Department arrived at the home on 312 North Cleveland within minutes.



When they arrived, the rear of the home was engulfed in flames.



Firefighters began snuffing out the flames as another team raced into the home and found 6-year-old Zeel inside hiding from the flames. His mother was asleep in the front bedroom of the home.



"I was woke up by the fire department. And they helped get me and my son out of the house," Daniel said. "I was really scared and I'm grateful that they got here when they did to get us out alive. If they hadn't we might not have made it."



The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but firefighters do know that it started in the kitchen around the flue for the families gas burning stove.



The family doesn't have insurance on their home, and are unsure what they are going to do for a place to live.



For now they are staying with their relatives in Ava.

