Downtown business owners turn to social media during cold months

This cold weather hasn't been good for some businesses. Downtown areas that rely on foot traffic are taking a hit thanks to mother nature.



Business owners in Downtown Cape Girardeau say January is generally a slow month and combine that with it being even colder than normal weather and that's not good for business.



So, what are they doing to fight that? Social media.



Deb Maevers, who owns Pastimes Antiques, and Paula Haas, who owns Somewhere in Time Antique Shop, say they have ramped up their social media involvement in order to engage their customers.



Maevers said she gets a few calls on almost every picture of items she posts.



Haas said she may not have the normal numbers walking through her door, but this way at least she can still promote her business at no cost.



"Its just a great way for us if people can't get out in bad weather to show part of our stores," Maevers said.



"You have an advertising budget and if that budget is slim like a lot of small businesses, you have the opportunity to use the free sites and that's where most people look," Haas said.



Maevers and Haas say they actually launched a new facebook page called "Cape's Antique Looking Glass" and it already has close to 300 likes.

Both say they hope to keep up the social media networking when business picks back up with the warmer weather.

