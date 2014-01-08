Lanes reopened after armored car rolls over on I-24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lanes reopened after armored car rolls over on I-24

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
All lanes of Interstate 24 are open and the site is clear after an armored truck rolled over at the 92 mm Wednesday evening.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, both lanes were blocked due a deadly crash. They said an armored car carrying bank documents rolled over.

After the crash, crews worked to patch the road. It was damaged in the crash.

