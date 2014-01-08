Rural Benton couple arrested in undercover narcotics investigation

A rural Benton couple was arrested after an undercover narcotics operation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Carpenter, 19, and Steven Patrick, 24, were charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

Both are in the Scott County Jail and bond for each has been set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety.



According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, while working undercover detective bought an ounce of marijuana from the couple in September of 2013 at a location near Benton.

Sheriff Walter said that for law enforcement personnel working undercover for any given period of time, it can be extremely challenging, especially while working within a small rural community.

He commends his investigators and patrol staff for being creative and resourceful in overcoming the challenges associated with conducting these investigations, and continuing to make significant arrests.

Sheriff Walter said that his office will continue to investigate anyone who distributes narcotics in Scott County, and asks that anyone who has information regarding narcotics, or any crime, contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.

