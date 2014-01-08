Couple accused of selling marijuana to undercover detective

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter reports a rural Benton couple is in custody following an undercover narcotics operation.



Jennifer Carpenter (19) of rural Benton has been charged with the Class B Felony of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.



Steven Patrick (24) of rural Benton has also been charged with the Class B Felony of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.



Sheriff Walter says an detective working undercover bought an ounce of Marijuana from the couple in September of 2013 at a location near Benton.



Both were booked into the Scott County Jail. Bond for each has been set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety.

C