Scott City man accused of selling prescription pills to undercover cops

A Scott City man is in custody after an undercover narcotics operation.

Jimmy Simms, 49, of Scott City has been charged with the class B felony of distribution of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Rick Walter undercover officers purchased Hydrocodone from Simms near his home in Scott City.

Simms was booked into the Scott County Jail. Bond has been set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety.

Sheriff Walter says the illegal sale of prescription narcotics are still increasing at an alarming rate, and simply should not take a backseat to other narcotic investigations.