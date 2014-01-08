Homeless shelter thankful to be open this time of year

Volunteers say over the last three years they're have been only two days where someone wasn't sleeping under their roof.

Today, it's open and people in need have somewhere to go in these frigid temperatures.

It was only a few months ago a homeless shelter in Harrisburg nearly shut its doors because of funding.

It was only a few months ago a homeless shelter in Harrisburg nearly shut its doors because of funding.

Today, it's open and people in need have somewhere to go in these frigid temperatures.

Volunteers say over the last three years they're have been only two days where someone wasn't sleeping under their roof.

Because the 4 C's Homeless Shelter is the only shelter in Harrisburg, the need is especially great in the winter months.

Mona Crim, who is the homeless shelter's director, said the closest area for folks to find an empty bed is in Marion or Evansville.

But during this time of year, those places are just as crowded.

And because clients have a limited time that they can stay, it's not common for families to jump from shelter to shelter.

Over the last week, she said she has seen a constant stream of people come in and out to escape the cold and said she doesn't know where they'd be if they had closed down last year.

"I've seen some situations where I feel like I just want to take them home with me, but you know you can't. But it breaks your heart when you see people you can't help, especially whenever they have the children," she said.

Crim said the shelter can hold up to 15 clients as many as three people to a room.

They have strict rules requiring those who live there to find a way out.

With the need being so great this time of year, Crim said donations are needed.

It takes about $4,000 a month to run the shelter.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

