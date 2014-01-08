IDOT: Roads improving across the state

The Illinois Department of Transportation says that road conditions have improved statewide, however, some roadways are still snow and ice covered.

Crews say all state-maintained roadways are open. IDOT winter weather crews will continue to plow and salt to ensure that roads are clear and safe for motorists.

“We have made significant progress with the slightly warmer temperatures and we are starting to see major road improvements throughout the state, but roadway segments are still dangerous in some areas,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Ann L. Schneider. “IDOT winter weather crews are completing work on primary state routes, moving to secondary routes and starting the clean-up process to prepare for the next anticipated precipitation. Due to blowing and drifting snow and scattered slick spots, motorists should continue to use extreme caution when traveling as those isolated slick spots tend to sneak up on drivers.”

The National Weather Service forecasts light snow and a chance of rain and freezing drizzle in areas statewide as the week progresses

