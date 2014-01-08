IDOT: Roads improving across the state - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDOT: Roads improving across the state

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation says that road conditions have improved statewide, however, some roadways are still snow and ice covered.

Crews say all state-maintained roadways are open. IDOT winter weather crews will continue to plow and salt to ensure that roads are clear and safe for motorists.

“We have made significant progress with the slightly warmer temperatures and we are starting to see major road improvements throughout the state, but roadway segments are still dangerous in some areas,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Ann L. Schneider. “IDOT winter weather crews are completing work on primary state routes, moving to secondary routes and starting the clean-up process to prepare for the next anticipated precipitation. Due to blowing and drifting snow and scattered slick spots, motorists should continue to use extreme caution when traveling as those isolated slick spots tend to sneak up on drivers.”

The National Weather Service forecasts light snow and a chance of rain and freezing drizzle in areas statewide as the week progresses.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly