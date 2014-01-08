Cave-in-Rock Ferry back open - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cave-in-Rock Ferry back open

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Transportation officials say the Cave-In-Rock Ferry is back open after closing due to ice on the Ohio River.

The ferry halted operations at dark Wednesday night due to ice flowing out of the Wabash River into the Ohio.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

