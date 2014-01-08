Ameren MO deactivates Emergency Operations Center

Ameren Missouri has deactivated its Emergency Operations Center as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

Ameren Missouri field crews have restored power to more than 20,300 customers since the winter storm rolled through the region this past weekend. The most outages occurred early Tuesday, Jan. 7, when almost 7,000 customers were reported without power.

"The arctic cold posed a challenge to our crews who worked throughout the day and night restoring power as safely and quickly as possible," said Michael Moehn, senior vice president, Customer Operations for Ameren Missouri. "Ameren Missouri appreciates its customers' patience while our crews restored power."

If your power goes out, call Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583. Please be sure to report a low-hanging or downed line. Safety and outage information is also available at the Ameren Missouri Outage Center at AmerenMissouri.com.

