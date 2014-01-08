West Frankfort police searching for bank robbery suspects - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

The West Frankfort Police Department is looking for suspects in a bank robbery Wednesday, January 8.

According to police, the bank robbery occurred at 4 p.m. at the Banterra Bank.

West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto says his department is moving forward on a few leads coming in since the release of the still and the video footage.

He calls the release of the images essential to their investigation and continues seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect.

