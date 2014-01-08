West Frankfort police searching for bank robbery suspects

The West Frankfort Police Department is looking for suspects in a bank robbery Wednesday, January 8.

According to police, the bank robbery occurred at 4 p.m. at the Banterra Bank.

West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto says his department is moving forward on a few leads coming in since the release of the still and the video footage.



He calls the release of the images essential to their investigation and continues seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.