Internal investigation ends after assault of Paducah fire fighte - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Internal investigation ends after assault of Paducah fire fighter

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

City Manager Jeff Pederson, Paducah Fire Chief Stephen Kyle and Human Resources Director Cindy Medford say they have finished their investigation of a City of Paducah Fire Department Captain.

The investigation concluded that allegations of misconduct are unfounded based upon a determination that no workplace policies were violated.

The internal investigation began January 1, 2014, the date that Fire Department Captain Brian Waid was assaulted while on duty at Fire Station #4 located at 3189 Jackson.

Edward Ladd admitted that he confronted Waid in the parking lot of the fire station and hit Waid in the face.

The police report said it was Ladd's belief that Waid was having an affair with his estranged wife. Ladd also admitted, to a Kentucky television station, that he wrote graffiti on his estranged wife's place of business indicating his allegation.

The city said the investigation included a review of video provided by Ladd. Allegations of misconduct included Waid receiving a visitor for approximately 43 minutes in a vehicle at Fire Station #1 located at 301 Washington while on duty.

As stated before, allegations of misconduct are unfounded.

Policies for 24-hour shift employees, such as Waid and his fellow fire fighters, allow for the receipt of visitors during their shift.

Chief Kyle and Medford continue to review internal policies to determine if adjustments, if any, are needed to provide efficient operations and clarity for 24-hour shift employees.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly