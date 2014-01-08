Internal investigation ends after assault of Paducah fire fighter

City Manager Jeff Pederson, Paducah Fire Chief Stephen Kyle and Human Resources Director Cindy Medford say they have finished their investigation of a City of Paducah Fire Department Captain.

The investigation concluded that allegations of misconduct are unfounded based upon a determination that no workplace policies were violated.

The internal investigation began January 1, 2014, the date that Fire Department Captain Brian Waid was assaulted while on duty at Fire Station #4 located at 3189 Jackson.

Edward Ladd admitted that he confronted Waid in the parking lot of the fire station and hit Waid in the face.

The police report said it was Ladd's belief that Waid was having an affair with his estranged wife. Ladd also admitted, to a Kentucky television station, that he wrote graffiti on his estranged wife's place of business indicating his allegation.

The city said the investigation included a review of video provided by Ladd. Allegations of misconduct included Waid receiving a visitor for approximately 43 minutes in a vehicle at Fire Station #1 located at 301 Washington while on duty.

As stated before, allegations of misconduct are unfounded.

Policies for 24-hour shift employees, such as Waid and his fellow fire fighters, allow for the receipt of visitors during their shift.

Chief Kyle and Medford continue to review internal policies to determine if adjustments, if any, are needed to provide efficient operations and clarity for 24-hour shift employees.

