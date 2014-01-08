Murray State campus to reopen Thurs. after busted water pipes

University officials say about 40 percent of the buildings were damaged mostly because of busted water pipes. (Source: Kadee Brosseau, Heartland News multimedia journalist)

University officials say the Murray State campus will reopen Thursday, January 9 at 7 a.m.

Busted water pipes had caused the university to shut down.



"Typically the campus here at Murray State University would be packed with students and teachers getting ready for classes to start up this coming Monday, but cold weather caused some problems, causing the campus to shut down," said "The applied college center, couldn't go there."

Matthew Watlon's first day of college is on Monday.



"I need help finding all my classes," Watlon said. "So for no one to be here, this upcoming Monday whenever we start I absolutely can't find where my classes are."

He came to campus to get help from faculty, but was "all locked out." All he found was empty buildings and locked doors, leaving this student in the dark.



"I feel just much more unprepared for college," he said.

Power was shut off Monday night into Tuesday morning, so the power company could conserve energy. Officials say some damages, like flooding, happened before the shut off.

Even though buildings on campus are locked up, we ran into one professor who said she came in to get ready for students on Monday.



"It was cold of course," she said.

The rest of campus was quiet, so we stopped by a nearby coffee shop and ran into Michael Busby, a professor at Murray State.



"They'd been going through building by building and checking for water damage and water leaks and broken pipes," he said.

Busby said the damage has kept him out of his office, but hasn't stopped him from preparing for the upcoming semester.



"Of course, I wouldn't be sitting here in a coffee shop. I'd be in my office working on stuff," Busby said.

Workers at the cafe have a direct view of campus.



"It's dead," said Josh Brown. "I mean, no students, very little faculty."

University officials say crews were working Wednesday to get through the list of repairs and prioritizing what needs immediate attention.



