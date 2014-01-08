Man injured in shooting between suspect, deputy on railroad tracks

A man was injured in a shooting between a man running from police and a Weakley County sheriff's deputy.Weakley County dispatch received a call from a clerk at a Palmersville convenience store early Wednesday morning.Deputies found the suspect, but he refused to stop his vehicle.The suspect led deputies on a chase that continued through roadblocks and into oncoming traffic.The suspect drove onto railroad tracks and approached a deputy who was blocking the next railroad crossing on East Peach Street.The suspect did not stop and the deputy open fired on him around 6:36 a.m.The suspect finally stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody.He was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis. No word on his condition.The identities of the suspect and the deputy involved in the shooting have been withheld by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.TBI is investigating.